This week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, Siri Speaker, iPhone 8 reports, AirPods & Apple Watch sales & more

In this week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, Siri Speaker, iPhone 8 reports, AirPods & Apple Watch sales, and much more.
This week Apple reports its Q2 2017 earnings with revenue of $52.9 billion and sales of 50.7m iPhones, 8.92m iPads, and 4.19m Macs. Apple says AirPods demand is significantly exceeding supply as Apple Watch along with sales of AirPods and Beats products together reach the size of a Fortune 500. And we break down other numbers from the quarter, including Apple’s China performance, the iPad’s decline, & other tidbits from the earnings report.
The latest iPhone 8 reports and renders arrive, including one report claiming AirPods could be bundled with the higher-end OLED model. Another report claims Apple is likely to announce its rumored ‘home AI’ Siri Speaker at WWDC in June. Apple Watch helps Apple overtake Fitbit to become world’s top wearables vendor. And Jeff goes hands-on with a Thunderbolt 3 eGPU + docking station with 87W of USB Power Delivery in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
AAPL |
- Apple announces Q2 2017 revenue of $52.9 billion: 50.7m iPhones, 8.92m iPads, 4.19m Macs
- AirPods demand significantly exceeding supply, Apple Watch + AirPods/Beats sales now size of Fortune 500
- Numbers from Apple’s Q2 earnings release: China performance, the iPad’s decline, & more
iOS | iPhone
- Latest iPhone 8 renders imagine the potential of rumored ‘function area’
- T-Mobile announces nationwide plan for 5G coverage, calls out AT&T and Verizon over misleading claims
- JPMorgan analyst makes outlandish claim that Apple will preview iPhone 8 at WWDC in June
- Latest annual ranking shows the cheapest & most expensive countries to buy an iPhone
- Analyst: iPhone 8 edge-to-edge horizontally, glass back iPhone 7s, AirPods may be bundled
Apple Watch | Accessories |
- KGI: Apple likely to announce ‘home AI’ Siri Speaker at WWDC
- Friday Labs unveils new minimalist & easy-to-install smart lock w/ HomeKit support
- Apple overtakes Fitbit to become world’s top wearables vendor thanks to Apple Watch growth
Apps |
- Niantic plans to shut down streets for public Pokémon Go & Ingress community events around the U.S.
- Hulu officially launches live TV service: 50+ channels from $39.99/month
- Amazon Prime Video app reportedly coming to Apple TV after rumored high-level talks
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Mantiz Venus – a Thunderbolt 3 eGPU + docking station with 87W of USB Power Delivery [Video]
- Warren Buffett not bothered by ‘a lot of people waiting’ for iPhone 8 [Video]
- Latest drone footage shows work continues on Apple Park as April draws to a close
Happy Hour Podcast #118 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss disappearing Apple Watch apps, reports of a Siri Speaker coming at WWDC, and AAPL earnings.
Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes