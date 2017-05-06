This week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, Siri Speaker, iPhone 8 reports, AirPods & Apple Watch sales & more

In this week’s top stories: AAPL earnings, Siri Speaker, iPhone 8 reports, AirPods & Apple Watch sales, and much more.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

This week Apple reports its Q2 2017 earnings with revenue of $52.9 billion and sales of 50.7m iPhones, 8.92m iPads, and 4.19m Macs. Apple says AirPods demand is significantly exceeding supply as Apple Watch along with sales of AirPods and Beats products together reach the size of a Fortune 500. And we break down other numbers from the quarter, including Apple’s China performance, the iPad’s decline, & other tidbits from the earnings report.

The latest iPhone 8 reports and renders arrive, including one report claiming AirPods could be bundled with the higher-end OLED model. Another report claims Apple is likely to announce its rumored ‘home AI’ Siri Speaker at WWDC in June. Apple Watch helps Apple overtake Fitbit to become world’s top wearables vendor. And Jeff goes hands-on with a Thunderbolt 3 eGPU + docking station with 87W of USB Power Delivery in this week’s top video.

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss disappearing Apple Watch apps, reports of a Siri Speaker coming at WWDC, and AAPL earnings.

