Apple expands Maps imagery collection to Connecticut, new areas of New York & Arizona

For the past two years, Apple has been using vehicles around the United States and other countries to collect data for Apple Maps. Now, the company has further expanded those efforts, deploying a fleet of vans in Connecticut for the first time…

As noted on the company’s Apple Maps vehicles webpage, Apple is continuing its Apple Maps data collection in New England with camera and sensor-equipped vans for the first time. The expansion to Connecticut marks the 34th state in which Apple has collected Maps data.

Below is the full list of counties in Connecticut where Apple will be patrolling over the coming weeks: