T-Mobile kills off its ‘free data for life’ iPad plan for new customers

Waaaay back in 2013, T-Mobile started offering cellular iPads for the first time with a special ‘free data for life’ promotion that included 200MB/month. Now it appears that free data for life is dying, at least for new T-Mobile iPad customers…

T-MoNews reports that the program officially ended for new customers yesterday although existing customers under the program will continue to have access to service:

T-Mobile has updated its Free Data for Life support page to say that the program is no longer available for new activations as of May 7, 2017. Anyone that signed up for Free Data for Life on or before May 6 can keep it with that tablet as long as they own the device.

At the time, the free 200MB/month for life promotion was used to make newly available iPads with T-Mobile cellular connectivity more attractive to potential customers on other networks. T-Mobile benefited from a surge in iPad Air sales as a result.

The promotion hasn’t changed over the years, however, and certainly hasn’t been promoted with more recent iPad launches. More recent T-Mobile iPad promotions have targeted iPhone customers instead by offering discounted tablets alongside iPhone upgrades.