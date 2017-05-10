Apple Music begins promoting exclusive content…as GIFs

Did you know Apple has its own official Giphy account? It does and its page is filled with custom GIFs from Apple ads, exclusive content, and music documentaries. The only question remaining is…why?

The earliest uploaded GIF on the account is from April 13th of this year. With the social media push Apple has gone on since its Apple Music inception, creating shareable GIFs seems like an understandable debut. By focusing on exclusives and releasing high quality GIFs from that content, Apple Music is creating more opportunities for discovery.

Thanks to the recent Giphy account, we get to enjoy pivotal Apple Music moments like:

Taylor Swift dancing to The Darkness,

Drake trying to work out,

and even Ray Liotta getting aggressive with DJ Khaled.

In all seriousness, the Giphy page looks to be another promotional avenue for Apple’s content. The account was brought to light today when the official Twitter account began promoting GIFs from the new exclusive Harry Styles documentary.

Apple’s custom GIFs can be found over at its official Giphy page, or by using the Giphy app on iOS with included iMessage app.