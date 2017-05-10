Readdle launches PDF Expert 6 for iOS w/ new design & editing features

Readdle is out with a new version of its PDF Expert for iOS that includes a new design and editing features. PDF Expert 6 for iPhone and iPad features new editing capabilities, a streamlined design, improved cloud sync, password protection, and more. Check out the full release notes below:

Sony A6500

**Edit PDF text, images and links**

We’ve added a unique superpower that allows you to edit PDFs. Do things nobody else can! – Edit and modify PDF text; – Add and replace images; – Add links to text and pictures; – Hide sensitive information using Redact feature.

*PDF editing comes as an additional in-app purchase.

**New Design ** A completely new design brings an amazing experience when adding and managing files in PDF Expert.

You make fewer taps in order to edit, zip, tag, move or sync files. Bigger file preview thumbnails give you a better idea of the content of that Excel spreadsheet or PPT presentation. A new prominent “+” button allows you to quickly and easily import files, be it documents from your computer, Dropbox, or any other source.

**Work in the cloud** With PDF Expert 6 you can work on the fly in the cloud. If you edit, annotate or sign documents in Dropbox using PDF Expert, all edits are saved right there without downloading the document. The cloud sync speed is improved for Google Drive, Box and OneDrive. You can work with PDFs, and we take care of the rest. It just works.

Wait, there’s more. **Password protection** – You can protect specific PDFs that contain sensitive data with a password. **Enhanced search** – Finding a word or a document is super easy since you can search through multiple documents and file types. **Edit Outlines** – Outlines are great when you are working on a huge document to structure your data. You can easily edit an outline in a few clicks.

You can grab PDF Expert 6 for iPhone and iPad for $9.99 on the App Store.