Apple debuts new ‘How to shoot on iPhone 7’ website & video series

Apple has long showcased the capabilities of the iPhone 7 camera, but now the company is working to help everyone take great looking images with the device. Today, Apple debuted a new series of videos, as well as a new website, focused on educating users on how to take the best images with their iPhone…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

On the new website, Apple shares tips for shooting a plethora of different types of images and video. For instance, Apple gives tips for close-up shots, vertical panoramas, action shots, street light, stills while filming video, selfies, and much more. There are also tips and tricks for editing photos such as selfies.

We believe that everyone can take great photos. So we’ve put together these tips and techniques to help you take even better ones with your iPhone.

Each of the tips has an accompanying video that walks users through the process. For instance, for shooting a vertical panorama, Apple takes users through the steps of using the panorama function in the Camera app, but moving the device vertically instead of horizontally like with typical panoramas. For more complex tricks, Apple offers a step-by-step walkthrough.

All of the videos are simple and easy to follow, generally coming in the form of screen captured footage, so users know exactly what buttons to press and what steps to follow on their own device. Most of the videos come in at around 30 seconds to 40 seconds and are straight to the point.

Apple has uploaded some of the videos to its YouTube channel, but the full series can be found here on the new How to shoot on iPhone 7 website. Do you find any of this how-tos useful? Let us know down in the comments!