Latest drone video shows how Apple Park construction has progressed over the last year

While some have slighted Apple for not moving employees into its new Apple Park headquarters at a faster pace, it’s clear that the progress made throughout the last year has been incredible. This evening, drone aficionado Matthew Roberts has released his latest Apple Park video, but instead of the typical flyover style, this video shows how the campus has transformed over the last year…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The video starts with showing the month-by-month progress of the spaceship design, showing things such as solar panel installation, landscaping, and much more. The Steve Jobs Theater is also highlighted alongside the main tunnel for underground access. Furthermore, we can see the research and development center, as well as the fitness center, take shape. Other highlighted aspects of Apple Park include the atrium, the parking garage, and the reduction of the massive pile of dirt.

Several videographers have provided mostly drone flyover videos of Apple Park throughout the past year and today’s video does an excellent job of showing the progress that has been made. As we saw with the drone footage released last month, however, there’s still plenty of progress to be made before Apple Park is 100 percent complete and Apple is working around the clock to accomplish it all.

It wasn’t until February that Apple officially announced that its new headquarters would be named Apple Park, while the 1,000-seat auditorium would be named the Steve Jobs Theater. The company also stated that Apple Park would be ready for employees to start moving in during the month of April, which has now come and gone with an unknown number of employees moving in.

Check out the transformation video below and keep up to date with everything we know about Apple Park in our continually updated guide. What do you think of the progress Apple has made over the last year? Let us know down in the comments.