9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $249 off, iPhone 6s Plus $550, Philips Hue Starter Kit $135, more

- May. 16th 2017 9:29 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save $249 on Apple’s sleek 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked in multiple colors for $550

Philips Hue 3rd Gen. White & Color Ambiance Starter Kit (refurb) $135 (Orig. $200)

 eBay takes 20% off tech over $25: iPad mini 2 32GB $184, more

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280

iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint

Transistor action-RPG for iOS drops to $3 (Reg. $5)

Review: Colorware’s painted JoyCons add a unique and personal touch to Nintendo Switch [Video]

Review: LEGO UCS Snowspeeder lives up to the iconic Star Wars vehicle

Review: Blue Satellite Wireless Headphones are a win for sound, comfort, and build quality

9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra Fit 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $16, Legrand Quad USB In-Wall Charging Outlet $12, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Gather tames your desk’s clutter with a stylish and modular organizer

The Daymak C5 Blast is the “fastest Go-Kart the world has ever seen”

SolarGaps window blinds hide built-in solar panels, helps renters save on utilities

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat w/ Alexa + HomeKit gets first discount to $229

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $13 (Reg. $20)

AmazonBasics Lightning Dock and Radio for $34 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide