Apple Pay officially rolling out in Italy with support from 3 banks

Apple Pay has officially gone live in Italy today, as earlier rumors had anticipated. As the clock has already turned to Wednesday in the country, users are now able to add their credit and debit cards to the mobile payment platform and pay in-app, online, and in store using their smartphone.

In Italy, Apple Pay is supported by three banks: Boon, Carrefour Banca, and UniCredit. MasterCard and Visa credit and debit cards are supported.

Apple Pay has slowly been expanding to new countries around the globe. Earlier this year, the service came to Ireland and Taiwan, while the service has also continued to expand to new banks and credit unions in the United States.

Apple Pay’s launch in Italy doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. There have been numerous hints emerge over recent months indicating the launch. For instance, in February, Apple Pay documentation went live in Italy.

Here’s how to add cards to Apple Pay: On the iPhone, just head to the Wallet app on iOS 9 or later and tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner to begin, then follow the prompts. To add a debit card to the Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone and look for the Wallet & Apple Pay section, then Add Credit or Debit Card section. iPads with Touch ID can use Apple Pay in apps; go to Settings then Wallet & Apple Pay to add your card there.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.

Are you an Apple user in Italy? If so, let us know how Apple Pay is working for you down in the comments. If you don’t see it yet, keep checking as it’s just now starting to roll out.