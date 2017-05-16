Apple promoting developer community events in San Jose during WWDC week

Apple’s annual developer conference is set to kick off at the beginning of next month. Now, in the lead up to WWDC 2017, Apple has started promoting a variety of developer community events that will be taking place during the week…

In a post on its Developer blog, Apple announced that more events have been added to the schedule for WWDC week in San Jose.

In addition to WWDC, a variety of other exciting developer events will take place throughout the week in San Jose — and more have just been added. You can connect with a talented, international developer community, whether you’re attending the conference or visiting San Jose to experience these incredible events. Find out how you can be a part of this inspiring week.

Under the “Beyond WWDC” branding, Apple is promoting events such as AltConf 2017, CocoaConf Next Door, The Loop Beard Bash, and much more. Below is the full list:

AltConf 2017

CocoaConf Next Door

Layers

Beard Bash 2017

iOS Engineering with Square

The Talk Show with John Gruber Live

Swift@IBM Workshops

SAP CodeJam

James Dempsey and the Breakpoints

Apple will kick-off its WWDC festivities with a keynote, where it is expected to unveil the Siri Speaker, a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, new Mac notebooks, and a variety of new software initiatives.

Are you going to be in San Jose for WWDC? Do any of these events sound of interest to you? Let us know in the comments.