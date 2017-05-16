Bloomberg: MacBook Pro upgrade coming at WWDC alongside 12-inch MacBook refresh

WWDC 2017 may be quite the hardware event this year despite the recent focus on software alone in recent years. iPad Pro updates and a possible Siri speaker have already been rumored, and now Bloomberg reports a MacBook Pro update will happen:

The report also says an updated 12-inch MacBook and even a possible MacBook Air update could happen alongside the MacBook Pro refresh:

Apple is planning three new laptops, according to people familiar with the matter. The MacBook Pro will get a faster Kaby Lake processor from Intel Corp., said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning. Apple is also working on a new version of the 12-inch MacBook with a faster Intel chip. The company has also considered updating the aging 13-inch MacBook Air with a new processor as sales of the laptop, Apple’s cheapest, remain surprisingly strong, one of the people said.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities previously predicted Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro upgrades this year with a possible 32GB RAM option. Apple last refreshed the MacBook Pro with a new design and Thunderbolt 3 I/O back in the fall, although feedback from professional users could warrant a quick turnaround for the more capable machines.

Apple’s 12-inch MacBook was first introduced two years ago and updated to a faster Core M processor a year later which happens to be just over a year ago. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air remains available for sale but new configurations have not been released recently. Instead, Apple pitched the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar as the modern MacBook Air despite still offering the thinner machine at a lower price.

Apple has already publicly stated that new iMacs are coming later this year and a new modular Mac Pro and Apple-branded display are coming in the future.

In addition to the newly reported notebooks expected at WWDC now, various reports have claimed Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro that has been rumored for a while and even the rumored Siri Speaker could be introduced at the keynote. Apple will also likely show off iOS 11, macOS 10.13, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11 as the focus of the keynote.

Apple’s WWDC keynote kicks off on June 5 at 10 am PT where 9to5Mac will bring full coverage from San Jose, CA so stay tuned for more.

