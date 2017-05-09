Apple sends press invites for WWDC 2017, officially announces keynote event for June 5 10AM PT

Apple today sent out invites to press for its upcoming WWDC 2017 event scheduled for June, confirming that it will host a keynote address as usual on June 5 to kick off the event.

Apple’s keynote event will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, the venue that will also host the rest of the developer conference as previously announced by Apple. The location is a change from a few venues it has used frequently in San Francisco for the conference in the past.

While the capacity is approximately the same size as the Moscone Center, where WWDC has been held several times recently, Apple’s Phil Schiller noted in an interview that the venue is much closer to its campuses, meaning it will make it easier for Apple engineers to spend more time with developers during the four day conference.

The keynote is scheduled for 10AM PT on June 5, the first day of the conference, and will likely play host to new product unveilings as well as our first previews of Apple’s operating systems, iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, as well as new developer tools to go with them. Apple also often uses the event to intro new hardware updates, with an iPad Pro and other expected refreshes in the cards for stage time.

Apple is also said to be planning a potential unveiling of its much anticipated Siri Speaker, a product that is thought to be positioned as an Amazon Echo and Google Home competitor to bring Siri into homes as a standalone device of sorts.

We’ll be at the keynote bringing you the play by play. WWDC 2017 will take place June 5th to June 9th.