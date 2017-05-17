Hands-on: Accell’s USB-C to HDMI 2.0 adapter connects the MacBook Pro to 4K displays @60Hz [Video]

A few weeks ago we reviewed Aukey’s USB-C to HDMI Cable for the MacBook Pro. It worked, but since it featured HDMI 1.4, it only allowed for connecting to 4K displays at 30Hz max.

While such an adapter works well for watching movies with lesser refresh rates, 30Hz is not the ideal refresh rate for working on a computer monitor. Such a refresh rate can often lead to headaches and eyestrain, not to mention the choppiness and laggy cursor movement.

Accell’s new USB-C adapter promises to address this issue by including HDMI 2.0. How is this possible when USB-C only supports HDMI 1.4b? Watch our hands-on video inside for the details.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Specifications:

Reversible USB 3.1 Type-C connector

HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 1.3 compliant

Video resolution up to 4K @60Hz

Audio up to 8 channels

Self-powered, no external power

Works on Windows and Mac

So how exactly is Accell using HDMI 2.0 with USB-C? The explanation is rather simple. Instead of going directly from USB-C to HDMI, the adapter uses Display Port Alt Mode to take the signal from source, and then converts that DisplayPort signal to HDMI 2.0 compliant output. All of this happens unbeknownst to the user; you just plug it in and it works.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

I tested Accell’s sub-$40 USB-C Adapter with my 2016 MacBook Pro and an HDMI 2.0 monitor, and can confirm that it outputs 4K @60Hz just as advertised.

The only thing that I wish is that the unit had a built in HDMI cable, but on the flip side that gives users the opportunity to provide their own cable, affording more flexibility.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to pair your MacBook Pro to an HDMI 2.0-enabled display, then Accell’s USB-C to HDMI 2.0 adapter is more than fit for the job. Would you consider adding it to your collection of dongles?