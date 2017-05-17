What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2017? [Poll]

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference is quickly approaching and for many Apple fans it marks one of the best weeks of the year. This year, if rumors are to be believed, Apple has an incredible amount of announcements planned for the event, including some hardware news.

So, we’re curious: What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2017 next month?

In past years, WWDC has been almost entirely focused on software, with Apple using the conference as a way to announce the next iteration of iOS, macOS, and its various other platforms and services. This year, however, it appears that we’re going to see a handful of hardware announcements at WWDC, which makes sense given the lack of Spring event this year, as well as the same traditional software upgrades.

First off, it has been widely reported that Apple will unveil the oft-rumored Siri Speaker at this year’s WWDC. We rounded up everything we currently know about Siri Speaker earlier this week, but the gist is that Apple will announce a high-end competitor to the Amazon Echo with a touch panel for controls and an “excellent” speaker system.

Furthermore, Apple is also expected to unveil a new iPad Pro that offers up a 10.5-inch display. This iPad is said to feature a similar body size to the current 9.7-inch model, but include a bigger display thanks to smaller bezels.

Finally, a report from Bloomberg this week also claimed that Apple has new Mac hardware in store for WWDC. The report stated that Apple will announce upgrades to the MacBook Pro, 12-inch MacBook, and perhaps even introduce a new MacBook Air. While specifics about this Mac overhaul aren’t clear at this point, the MacBook Pro updates especially might make some users who just upgraded to the new Touch Bar model feel slighted.

Personally, I’m always excited to see what comes with the next iteration of iOS. To me, software announcements are genuinely exciting because we know so little about them going into it. Nevertheless, I’m sure the Siri Speaker, Mac upgrades, and new iPad will all be nice as well.

In addition to all of this new hardware, Apple will also introduce new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. While software changes are harder to predict, one change we’ll certainly see is a big upgrade to Siri to coincide with the announcement of Siri Speaker.

What are you most excited to see at WWDC 2017? Let us know in the poll and comments below.