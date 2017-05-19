PSA: Twitter outages are being reported worldwide

If you’re having trouble tweeting today, it’s not you: it’s a global problem with Twitter.

TNW spotted that there have been two big spikes this morning, with problems still ongoing. Problems are apparently affecting all platforms, with reports from the website, iOS and Android apps.

Some apps are giving error messages, while others (like Tweetdeck) are silently failing to tweet.

Some are suggesting that the issue may be a large-scale denial of service attack.

Twitter yesterday announced a new privacy policy, affecting the way it tracks users across sites.