YouTube TV now works with AirPlay from iPhone and iPad

Last month Google launched its new YouTube TV video service with apps available for iPhone and iPad, but curiously not Apple TV. While there’s still no tvOS version of YouTube TV, Google’s new video service updated its iOS app today with support for Apple’s AirPlay feature on iOS.

AirPlay lets you send audio and video from an iPhone or iPad to an Apple TV on the same Wi-Fi network. It’s not as easy to use as just launching an app on an Apple TV, but it’s a workaround solution for YouTube TV subscribers for now.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers have had to rely on this same method for years now, although Amazon may be planning to introduce an Apple TV app as soon as next month at WWDC.

For YouTube TV, the bigger limitation for most potential customers is market availability, not just client platforms. YouTube TV is currently limited to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

You can grab the latest version of YouTube TV for iOS on the App Store.

