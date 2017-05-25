Apple News hires prominent New York Magazine editor as first-ever editor-in-chief

Apple News is gaining its first-ever editor-in-chief, according to a new report from Politico. Lauren Kern will take on the newly created role at Apple after serving in prominent positions at both The New York Times Magazine and New York Magazine.

Apple News first launched back in 2015 on the iPhone and iPad as a new platform for discovering and reading content from a wide variety of news outlets including 9to5Mac.

While Apple News doesn’t produce original content, editorial decisions are made from staff about which stories to promote and feature in various sections including News Editors’ Picks and News Top Stories. Apple News also featured a now retired curated category called Election 2016 ahead of the U.S. election last fall.

Apple News even has a dedicated Twitter account for promoting topical stories found within the service with links that launch the News app on iOS and default to the web on other platforms.

Lauren Kern, the first-ever editor-in-chief of Apple News, most recently worked at New York Magazine where she was promoted from executive editor to a new role at New York Media that covered more publications.

Here’s how New York described her new role back in November:

Lauren Kern is becoming executive editor, New York Media, creating an integrated feature and enterprise operation that will span across all publications, including Vulture, the Cut, Daily Intelligencer, Select All, Science of Us, Grub Street, and New York Magazine, working with the editors and building on her accomplishments in the print magazine and on the Cut to produce ambitious journalism throughout the company.

Politico says it’s “unclear what exactly the role will entail” for Kern at Apple News, but you can see how her most recent role could apply to Apple’s news aggregator service.

