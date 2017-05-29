9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro LTE $579, 15″ MacBook Pro 512GB $400 off, Amazon Echo $140, more

- May. 29th 2017 9:56 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro gets $124 discount, priced from $475

Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB gets a nearly $400 discount for Memorial Day

Amazon’s Echo and Echo Dot now up to $40 off for Prime members

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale: $70 off Apple Watch Series 2, iPad mini 4 $300, more!

Best Memorial Day Sales 2017: Apple Watch, apparel, home goods, more

Best Buy is clearing out official Apple Watch Sport Bands, starting at $34 (or less)

Apple’s Great Games for $1 Sale: BADLAND, Assassin’s Creed, many more

Review: Logitech’s Z537 Speaker System gives your Mac the audio it deserves [Video]

9to5Rewards: Sphero’s Star Wars BB-8 smartphone-controlled droid [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

This Brother Wireless Printer w/ AirPrint is an Amazon favorite, now $100 (Reg. $130)

Kindle Voyager E-Reader (refurb) $135 + up to 80% off Kindle E-Books nonfiction bestsellers

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner

Homsecure alerts your iOS/Android device when your existing smoke alarms go off

Smacircle S1 eBike fits in your backpack to make storage a breeze

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Mophie Juice Pack Battery for iPhone 7/Plus for $50 shipped (Reg. $99)

Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 7 cases are on sale at Amazon from $24

Twelve South TimePorter for Apple Watch now $40 (Reg. $50)

iHome SmartPlug with HomeKit/Alexa hits Amazon all-time low: $42 shipped

Pad & Quill offering 20% off leather/linen iPad & Apple Watch accessories

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

