Denny’s launches online ordering & delivery via mobile app and Twitter DMs

Denny’s today announced its new “Denny’s on Demand” service that lets customers order online and through its mobile apps for both takeout and delivery. To go along with the restaurant chain’s launch of the service, the company has released a completed revamped mobile app that introduces functionality for ordering for iPhone users.

The ordering features for takeout are available at all Denny’s locations, while the new delivery service is available at select locations for now as the company continues to roll that service out.

In addition to the ordering through the app and online, Denny’s is introducing the ability to order via Twitter DM’s and soon Facebook:

In addition to the new online platform, the brand is also bringing ‘Denny’s on Demand’ directly to guests through its social media platforms. The diner will be one of the first to utilize a new online ordering functionality through Twitter, introducing an interactive way for users to select and order their favorite dish all from within a Direct Message. In the coming weeks, fans of Denny’s on Facebook will also be able to engage and place an order with the diner directly, any time of day or night, via a branded Chatbot and other on-page options. Fans will also be able to share their ‘Denny’s on Demand’ experiences through a variety of new and unique Snapchat filters.

The new Denny’s on Demand service is available now online and in the updated Denny’s app for iPhone, version 4.0.0, on the App Store.

What’s New in Version 4.0.0 Click. Eat. Repeat. Get the New! Denny’s On Demand app for iOS. Denny’s On Demand New! Online Ordering is here! Get all your diner favorites. Whatever, whenever, and now, wherever.

