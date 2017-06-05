Apple promotes WWDC 2017 with sponsored Snapchat filter

Following up on last year’s Snapchat geofilter, Apple continues this year with a new sponsored filter for WWDC 2017. Snapchat users near the McEnery Convention Center will be able to use the new filter when sharing photos.

Last year’s filters included different options for users to pick from, but Apple has only one this year. The filter overlays “WWDC17” and three stickers over the shared photo. The stickers can also be found in the official WWDC app’s iMessage app.

WWDC 2017 kicks off today at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. We’ll be covering all of the day’s events, so be sure to follow stayed tuned!

