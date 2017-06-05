WWDC 2017 Hub/Live Blog: Apple expected to announce iOS 11, macOS 10.13, Siri Speaker, new iPad Pro and more

It’s WWDC day and it’s expected to be a big one. Apple is set to announce new versions of its software platforms, iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4.

We are also expecting new Mac hardware, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the unveiling of a ‘Siri Speaker’ home voice assistant. There will probably be other surprises as well. The keynote kicks off at 10 AM PT — 9to5Mac will be covering the whole thing live.

Follow along below for our live blog of the WWDC 2017 keynote, news links, and coverage of all the announcements …

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

We’ll be bringing full coverage of the lead up to the event, the main show and everything that happens after (like hands-on with the software betas). Here’s all the news from WWDC 2017:

WWDC 2017 News Hub

Live blog: (refresh for updates)

– Apple has special Snapchat filters for developers in attendance at the venue.

– Jordan is watching the event from inside the McEnery convention center. Here’s his badge:

Will be live tweeting ahead of stream @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/Cj72rSclIE — Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) June 5, 2017

– Tim says ‘there is a big week ahead’. Keynote line is already packed.

-Late-breaking leaks include new Files app, and references to drag and drop.

-We are live in the keynote line.