Apple announces ARKit for iOS 11

Apple’s new ARKit for iOS 11 is looking to take advantage of the the camera, CPU/GPU, and motion sensors in iPhones and iPads. Because of the large installed iOS user base, Apple is touting ARKit will be the largest AR platform in the world.

ARKit will feature support for Unity, Unreal, and SceneKit. Apple also shared these details:

Fast, stable motion tracking

Plane estimation with basic boundaries

Ambient lighting estimation

Scale estimation

Xcode app templates

Here’s how Apple describes ARKit in its press release:

Apple is introducing a new platform for developers to help them bring high-quality AR experiences to iPhone and iPad using the built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors in iOS devices. ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.

In addition to this augmented reality news, Apple also announced support for virtual reality with the latest macOS version, High Sierra.