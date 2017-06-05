Apple updates all iMacs with improved displays, Kaby Lake processors, more

Apple has detailed new iMac hardware at WWDC 2017. Apple previously promised new iMac hardware for later this year, although a WWDC reveal was not totally expected.

Sony A6500

The new hardware includes improved Retina displays, Kaby Lake processors, and upgraded memory and storage options.

The new machines include both USB-A and USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports on the back I/O. Updates are available for the 21.5-inch non-Retina machine as well as the 4K iMac and 5K iMac.

Apple has specifically described the new 27-inch iMac as designed for VR development thanks in part to new GPU upgrades. Included in the presentation is a demonstration of virtual reality gameplay driven by a new iMac paired with a VR headset.

The new iMac lineup now starts at $1299 for the 4K model (and $1099 for the updated 21.5-inch model).

Updating…