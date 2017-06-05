Professional photo editing app Affinity Photo now available on iPad for special introductory $19.99 price

Serif’s Affinity Photo, a popular professional photo editing app for the Mac and Windows, has launched on the iPad. The app, which is now available to download on the App Store for a limited time $19.99 price, brings desktop-class high-level photo editing capabilities to iPad users.

Affinity Photo is available for iPad users who own an iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch or 12.9-inch model.

Here’s a look at some of the key features as noted in Serif’s press release for the launch:

Optimised for iPad capabilities: Multi-touch UI, Metal accelerated, intuitive Apple Pencil support andfull iCloud drive integration.

Complete retouching tools: Including dodge, burn, clone, blemish, patch and red eye tools. You’ll also find an incredibly accurate inpainting brush along with full frequency separation capability.

Non-destructive adjustments: Correct and enhance images with Levels, Curves, Black and White, White Balance, HSL, Shadows and Highlights and over a dozen other adjustments that are previewed instantly and can be edited any time. Adjust, readjust, and drag and drop onto any layer, group, mask, or in any place in a stack to control how they’re applied.

Super accurate selections: Critical whether cutting out objects, creating masks or selectively applying adjustments. Affinity Photo’s selection refinement algorithm is one of the most advanced available, making selections—even down to individual strands of hair—easier than ever before.

Comprehensive Liquify Workspace: Push your images around with your fingertips or use brushes like turbulence, pinch, punch and twirl in a dedicated liquify persona. Alongside a real-time mesh warp tool, it’s perfect to reshape, sculpt and deform photos.

Real time effects: Affinity Photo comes with a huge range of high-end filters including lighting, blurs, distortions, tilt-shift, shadows, glows and many more. Full control is given over every aspect of a filter’s properties with incredibly precise controls—all the while seeing a real-time live preview of the result. Best of all, filters can be applied as live layers, enabling you to edit, erase away, or mask effects after they have been applied.

Comprehensive RAW editing: Develop camera RAW files in a dedicated built-in workspace with all the processing adjustments and corrections you need.

Unsurpassed file compatibility: Unrivalled PSD support plus all the standards including PNG, JPG, TIFF, EPS, PDF, and SVG.

Work in any colour space: RGB, CMYK, LAB, Greyscale. End-to-end CMYK workflow with ICC colour management, and 32-bit per channel editing.

HDR Merge with tone mapping: Allows you to merge multiple exposure brackets together into a single unbounded 32-bit image, with full tone mapping control for incredibly dramatic results.

Affinity Photo was shown off as a part of Apple’s WWDC introduction of its newest iPad Pro hardware. The app takes advantage of the new iPad Pro hardware features, such as the 120Hz refresh rate, for a smooth photo editing experience.

You can download Affinity Photo for $19.99 for a limited time. After the introductory price, the app will be priced at its normal $29.99 selling price. As a side note, Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer for the Mac are both currently on sale on the Mac App Store. Using the iPad and Mac versions results in a seamless editing experience between both platforms.

I’m a huge fan of both Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer on Mac. Each app has helped supplant the need for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator in my workflow. Needless to say I’m extremely excited about this launch on iPad, and I hope this signifies that we’ll eventually see Affinity Designer on iOS as well. What about you?