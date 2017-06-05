Tim Cook talks HomePod, Trump’s decision to leave Paris climate pact, & more in new interview

Following Apple’s keynote address to kick off WWDC, Tim Cook sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview discussing Apple’s announcements today, President Trump and the Paris climate pact, and much more…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Regarding Apple’s new HomePod, Cook explained that Apple wants to do what it did for portable music for home music. He also noted that he isn’t worried about being beat to the market by Amazon’s Echo and Google Home, saying that Apple doesn’t rush to market, but rather tries to give users a positive experience.

“Apple is a company that deeply cares about music and wants to deliver a great audio experience in the home. We feel like we re-invented it in the portable player area and we feel we can re-invent it in the home area as well.” “For us it’s not about being first, it’s about being the best,” Cook said. “And giving the users an experience that delights them every time. So we don’t let the impatience result in shipping something that’s just not great.”

Tim Cook also touched on his relationship with President Trump in the interview. Regarding Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate pact, Cook explained that the decision was not in the best interest of the United States. Furthermore Cook stated that he decided not to join Trump’s business council because it’s something that he generally doesn’t find to be very productive (via CNBC).

“He didn’t decide what I wanted him to decide…He decided wrong. It’s not in the best interest of the United States what he decided.” “I don’t find councils and committees to be terribly productive…It wasn’t about not wanting to advise on something that we thought should be heard.” “It wasn’t about not wanting to advise on something where I thought that we could help or we had a point of view that should be heard,” Cook said. “I’m doing the latter. I can’t imagine a situation where I wouldn’t do the latter, because I think it’s in the best interest of America to do it, and I am first and foremost an American.”

Cook strongly opposed Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate accord and voiced his opinion in a company-wide email after the move was announced. He reiterated in that email that Apple will continue all of its corporate efforts in regards to climate change.

The full interview will be airing on Bloomberg TV throughout the night and into the morning.