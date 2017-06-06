The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple has now officially unveiled the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro to the world. We even had a chance to go hands on with the new tablet to get a feel for the form factor and see iOS 11 in action. However, along with the altered footprint, you’ll be needing new cases, covers, screen protectors and more:

While it is always exciting when Apple releases new products, it does unfortunately mean, in many cases, you’re likely going to need to purchase a new case, screen protector and well, you get the picture.

We’re already seeing interesting pre-order discounts on Apple’s latest iPad Pro model, including some very nice Best Buy gift card offers. Just the same, we are starting to see accessories become available on Amazon and direct from Apple. And be sure to check back later as we’ll be adding to this list as more options become available.

Apple

As expected, Apple already has a slew of new accessories for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, including the usual leather and silicone Smart Covers, a Smart Keyboard case, and the new Leather Sleeve starting at $49.

Waterfield

Waterfield has updated its Dash Sleeve for MacBooks and iPads with a new form factor specifically for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It starts at $89 and comes in several colors including black ballistic nylon.

Logitech

Logitech unveiled a pair of new keyboard cases for iPad Pro, including the 10.5-inch with prices starting at $129.99. More details here.

Belk

Belk has a Vintage Luxury Leather Folio Flip cover with a magnetic clasp, card slots and a pencil holder. It will run you around $16 and is available in black, brown, pink and red.

Anker

Anker has dropped a Double Defense Premium Tempered-Glass Tablet Screen Protector for new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. It is available now from $12.99 on Amazon.

Plus even more screen protectors here.

Supcase

The iPad Pro 10.5-inch Full-body Rugged Protective case has a built-in screen protector and a pop-out kickstand. It sells for $24.99 Prime shipped.

Moko

You can already pick up the MoKo Slim Lightweight Smart-Shell Stand Cover for iPad Pro 10.5-inch for around $9 Prime shipped on Amazon. It has a frosted back protector and comes with a lifetime warranty.

i-Blason

i-Blason’s Armorbox Hybrid Full-body Protective Case, much like the Supcase model, features a protective housing and a kickstand at $24.99.

JETech

JETech has its own take on Apple’s Smart Covers already available for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro. With auto sleep/wake functionality and a lifetime warranty attached, the $14.99 price tag looks pretty tempting.

LifeProof

LifeProof is readying a NÜÜD for iPad Pro (10.5-inch) case and it will be available very soon (if it isn’t already) for $129.99. (LifeProof NÜÜD for iPad Pro 9.7-inch is shown above, no images of the latest model just yet).