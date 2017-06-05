Logitech unveils new Slim Combo case with Smart Connector support for iPad Pro

Hot on the heels of Apple announcing two new iPads earlier today, Logitech has unveiled a new Slim Combo case for both the 10.5-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The new case is available from both Logitech and Apple, offering a protective case and detachable keyboard.

The Slim Combo is touted as the “most versatile” case of the iPad Pro and includes four different use modes: typing, viewing, FaceTime, and reading.

The accompanying keyboard connects via the iPad Pro Smart Connector, which means there’s no need for Bluetooth pairing or charging. The keyboard is full-size and back-lit, making it a perfect companion for on-the-go use.

Additionally, the keyboard is detachable from the iPad, which means you don’t always have to carry it around and can leave it behind for times when you need to lighten the load.

Much like Apple’s new case, the Slim Combo includes an Apple Pencil holder to help you keep track of it when not in use.

As far as pricing and availability, the Slim Combo is available today from both Logitech and Apple’s online store and retail stores. The case comes in at $129.99 for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro model and $149.99 for the 12.9-inch model.

