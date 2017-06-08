9to5Toys Lunch Break: BeatsX under $100, SanDisk 32GB Flash Drive $10, LG 49″ 4K Smart UHDTV $539, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy Father’s Day Sale: BeatsX under $100, 2017 iPad discounts, HomeKit deals, more
Daily Deals: YI Technology 720p Camera $40, SanDisk 32GB Micro USB Flash Drive $10, more
LG 49-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV drops to $539 (Reg. $799)
Add a leather band to your Apple Watch in multiple colors for $13 (Reg. $21)
Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits
The best cases for Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro
Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB $399 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple iPhone 6s 16GB in multiple colors now $280 shipped (refurb)
Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more
Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)
- FRAMED for iOS and Apple TV free for first time in years (Reg. $4+)
- Dungeon999F action-RPG now available free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)
- RGB Express Mini Truck puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2+)
Review: UNBREAKcable Lightning cables are designed to withstand everyday life
Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards
Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot
9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Harman Kardon Bluetooth Speakers from $98: Omni 20 $135 (Orig. $300)
Anker PowerLine Ultra-Durable 10-foot MFi Lightning Cable $12, more
- Energizer 4-pack AA Rechargeable Batteries $7 (Reg. $12), more
- Wacom introduces a smart Clipboard that enables easy digital archiving on iOS/Android
- Drone Roundup: JETJAT ULTRA $60, Micro Drone 3.0 Combo Pack $145, more
- Brenthaven Collins Slim Laptop Briefcase back at $30 (Orig. $130)
- LG’s Unlocked G6 32GB Kit w/ LG Style Smartwatch for $600 (Reg. $730)
- Top Greener Smart Dual-USB 15A Outlet w/ 3 face covers $16 (Reg. $23)
- Toca Lab Elements free on iOS for very first time (Reg. $3)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Evoland, Puzzlejuice, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Plants vs Zombies GW2 $15, Dark Souls II $15, more
- Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver bundle for $150 in today’s Gold Box at Amazon
- Amazon offers up to 60% Off Father’s Day Watches from Invicta today only from $35
- Anova’s new Nano Precision Cooker packs delicious features, pre-order now
- Yuneec E-GO2 Electric Longboard Skateboard now $300 shipped (Reg. $550+)
- BIC Xtra Comfort Ball Pens (36-Pack) for under $7 + more office supplies
- Amazon’s best-selling Munchkin Miracle 360 Sippy Cups $7 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Pad & Quill’s all-American leather Oxford case for Apple’s new 10.5″ iPad Pro
Under Armour launches Icon Studio that turns your iPhone photos into shoes
Scorkl is your super light and ultra portable scuba diving solution
- Teach your kid about circuits safely with conductive play dough
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to Nintendo 3DS this fall, more
- Mophie intros new iPhone 7/Plus and Galaxy S8/Plus Wireless Charge Force cases
- Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more
- Wink Bright is a quick-and-easy first step to smart home security
- Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves
- Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS
- ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design
- Magpie is the smartest GPS tracker yet to give you peace of mind with your valuables
- Optoma new line of 4K and HDR-ready projectors, starting just under $2,000
- EarStudio brings Bluetooth high-fidelity audio to your wired-headphones
- Nintendo unveils the very first special edition Switch console
- The Bean 3D Printer is priced low with the consumer in mind
- Samsung’s new Connect Home mesh wireless system is available for pre-order Sunday
- Ryobi’s Cooler will keep both you and your drinks chilled this summer
- Tinboard electric skateboard sports premium features at an affordable price
- LEGO is now taking preorders for its Boost robotic kits arriving in August
- Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint
- New Pokémon game for iOS/Android with Nintendo integration coming soon
- LEGO reels in new 2,000 piece Old Fishing Store kit coming this fall
- EverSleep iOS-connected wearable diagnoses sleep issues without a hospital stay
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Logitech Z200 Multimedia Speakers get a rare price drop to $20 at Amazon
Twelve South’s BookBook iPhone 7/Plus cases drop to $54 (Amazon all-time low)
Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped
Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199
Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
- Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85
- Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller refurb for just $80
- LEGO Architecture Louvre Building Kit now under $40
- Aukey 20W Dual USB Port Solar Charger $39, more
- Father’s Day Deals: Blue Apron Plans $25, more
- Buy one sandwich at McDonald’s, score 1 free
- eBay extra 10% off coupon
- MyProtein more than 50% off
- Monoprice Z-Wave wall charger $21 (Reg. $30), more
- Portable Suaoki 300A Jump Starter $22 shipped
- Lodge Cast Iron Skillet is an Amazon best-seller: $13
- Wink Smart Home Hub available for $40
- Green Deals: Koogeek HomeKit Smart Plug $22 (Reg. $30)
- Banana Republic and Gap up to 45% off sale
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill/Driver Kit: $81 (Reg. $100+)
- Car and Driver, Bon Appetit Magazines from $3/yr with free shipping
- Blu-rays in 4K for $13: The Martian Extended Edition, The Revenant, more
- Coach 50% off Summer Sale is here, save on purses, accessories and more!
- Pioneer’s Andrew Jones Bookshelf Speakers drop to $150
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers gets first price drop on Mac: $20
- Garmin Vívomove Activity Tracker w/ Leather Band: $60
- Xbox One S 1TB Battlefield 1 Military Green Bundle $240
- Amazon offers Prime for under $6 to low income shoppers
- AmazonBasics Universal Travel Case hits all-time low for $9
- Harman Kardon takes 50% off JBL Home Audio Gear $285
- Sharpie Accent Pocket Highlighters: 24-Pack $9.50
- Sugru Moldable Glue fixes/seals anything from $12
- Foscam Wi-Fi Cameras on sale: 720p for $40, 1080p for $60
- WORX WG771 19-inch 56V Electric Lawn Mower $298, more
- Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band+ Router (refurb): $40
- Cowin’s Bluetooth Headphones are an Amazon best-seller: $39 (Reg. $70)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to just $60
- Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook w/ 16GB SSD is $125 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $200)