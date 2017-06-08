As Apple boosts iCloud storage to 2TB, Amazon drops unlimited Drive down to 1TB

Just as Apple doubled its 1TB iCloud storage tier to 2TB for the same price, Amazon has dropped its unlimited storage tier down to 1TB. The change takes effect immediately for those who don’t have an existing unlimited data plan.

If you already have an unlimited storage plan on Amazon Drive, you’ll keep it until renewal is due, and will then be automatically bumped down to 1TB. If you want to keep additional data, you’ll now have to pay an additional $59.99 per TB.

If you have more than 1TB of data and don’t upgrade, your account will be limited as of your renewal data, and you’ll lose data after six months.

When your paid storage subscription expires, your account will be considered in an over-quota status if your content stored is greater than the free storage quota on your account. If your account is in an over-quota status, you will not be able to upload additional files, and can only view, download, and delete content. You have a 180-day grace period to either delete content to bring your total content within the free quota, or to sign up for a paid storage plan. After 180 days in an over-quota status, content will be deleted (starting with the most recent uploads first) until your account is no longer over quota.

You can add additional storage on the Manage Storage page.

There is one piece of good news: Prime members continue to enjoy unlimited storage for photos.

As The Verge notes, these unlimited data deals aren’t sustainable, and are only ever designed to get people in the door, but it’s somewhat surprising that Amazon has dropped to 1TB just as Apple begins offering 2TB.