Pokémon Go hosting first official real world event in July, in-game Solstice event next week

- Jun. 8th 2017 7:29 am PT

Pokemon Go
Niantic is celebrating Pokémon Go’s launch anniversary next month with the first official real-world event taking place in Chicago. Pokémon Go will also kick off another in-game event next week leading up to the first day of summer.

The real-world event will be ticketed and Niantic has a countdown timer already in place before tickets go on sale.

Pokémon GO Fest, the game’s first ever official real-world event, will take place in Chicago’s Grant Park on July 22 where Trainers will have the chance to meet fellow players and engage in a variety of exciting activities. Tickets for Pokémon GO Fest will go on sale beginning June 19 at 10:00 A.M. PDT on PokemonGoLive.com/Fest.

Niantic says more real-world events are being planned across Europe and Japan for later this year as well.

As for the latest in-game event, Pokémon Go players will see a new Solstice Event start on Tuesday and run up to the first day of summer one week later. Expect these perks:

During this event, Trainers can expect increased encounter rates for their favorite Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon, including Charmander, Cyndaquil, Houndour, Swinub, Sneasel, and their Evolutions, and others. Trainers will also be awarded increased XP for in-game actions like Curveballs, Nice Throws, Great Throws, Excellent Throws, and more. In addition, Lucky Eggs will be 50% off in the in-game shop, meaning even more XP can be gained when discovering and catching elusive Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon.

Pokémon Go even saw some stage time at Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote on Monday where it demoed Apple’s new ARKit technology on iOS 11. The enhancement makes for a more realistic experience when using the augmented reality viewer in the game.

Pokémon Go for iOS is available for free on the App Store.

