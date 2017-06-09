Apple highlights A10X Fusion power, ‘no lag’ with Pencil in latest iPad Pro ads

Apple’s rather whimsical iPad ad campaign continues with two new clips today. Both highlight the new iPad Pro models introduced this week including the new 10.5-inch ProMotion display with a higher refresh rate for Apple Pencil.

Sony A6500

The first ad highlighting the new A10X Fusion chip in the new iPads is a rather over-the-top, high-octane departure from most polished Apple commercials we’re used to seeing.

The ad answers a tweet asking for a more powerful computer while showing the iPad editing video in iMovie, gaming, and editing images… and there’s a fiery explosion too.

Next up is a calmer clip answering a tweet that asks about what makes the Apple Pencil special. Apple highlights low latency and uses audio lag as a way to show how response rate can make a difference.

Check both out below:

For a full comparison of the newest iPad Pro models, check out our rundown here.