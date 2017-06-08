Comparison: How does Apple’s current iPad & iPad Pro lineup stack up?

At WWDC earlier this week, Apple overhauled its iPad lineup with two new iPad Pro models: an all-new 10.5-inch model and a refreshed 12.9-inch model. Gone is the 9.7-inch iPad Pro that was introduced just over a year ago.With the two new models, here’s how the iPad lineup stacks up today:

9.7-inch iPad

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro

How do these models compare? Read on to find out…

Display

In terms of displays, both iPad Pro models are identical in every way, except of course for size. Both models feature Apple’s True Tone display technology, as well as its ProMotion technology and reflective coating.

For those unfamiliar, Apple’s True Tone screen technology which automatically adjusts color temperature based on the room environment, was first introduced with the 9.7-inch iPad Pro last year.

The ProMotion technology, on the other hand, brings refresh rates of up to 120hz. The refresh rate adjusts dynamically, which means the screen moves from 24hz to 48hz to 120hz depending on your use patterns. This, according to Apple, will maximize battery life and performance.

In terms of resolution, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro features a 2224 x 1668 resolution, while the 12.9-inch model comes in with 2732 x 2048. Nevertheless, both work out to be the same 264 pixels-per-inch. Other display features found on the iPad Pro include:

Wide color display (P3)

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

Fully laminated display

Antireflective coating

Moving onto the $329 budget iPad, however, you can see where Apple cut some corners to keep the price down. The iPad lacks True Tone display technology, as well as the antireflective display coating. You also don’t get the ProMotion refresh rate technology.

The $329 iPad does, however, offer the same 264 pixels-per-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536.

Specs

In terms of power, you’ll again find discrepancies between the iPad Pro models and the standard iPad.

Both iPad Pro models are powered by the same hexa-core A10X Fusion processor with 64-bit architecture and the embedded M10 coprocessor and a twelve-core GPU. Meanwhile, the 9.7-inch iPad features Apple’s A9 chip with the M9 running at dual-core speeds of 1.85GHz.

All in all, the iPad Pro models carry the ‘Pro’ name for a reason. Expect them to offer a considerably higher amount of power and capabilities than the $329 iPad, but that’s not saying the more affordable model is a slouch in any way, shape, or form. The fact of the matter is that Apple is excellent at optimizing software for all types of hardware, so expect smooth performance from all three iPads.

Battery

One interesting tidbit regarding Apple’s iPad lineup relates to battery. All three models quote the same estimated battery life of 10 hours (with the exception of the cellular iPad Pros, which quote 9 hours). However, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro features a 30.4-watt-hour battery and the 12.9-inch features a 41-watt-hour battery. The 9.7-inch iPad packs a 32.4-watt-hour battery, meaning it’s slightly larger than the 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s battery.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean anything in terms of real-world usage, it’s an interesting factoid nonetheless.

Another thing worth noting is that the iPad Pro ships with fast charging support thanks to USB 3 and USB-C charging adapters. This means the devices will take considerably less time to charge than previous models.

Design

One thing many were quick to point out when the $329 iPad was released earlier this year was its backwards step in terms of design. The device is thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2 it replaced, which featured a slim 6.1mm and .96 pound design, while the new iPad comes in at 7.5mm and 1.03 pounds. This means the new iPad is more than 20 percent thicker than the iPad Air 2.

Compared to the iPad Pro models, however, the 9.7-inch iPad isn’t any heavier. The 10.5-inch iPad pro comes in at 1.03 pounds, while the 12.9-inch is 1.49 pounds. In terms of dimensions, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is 250mm tall and 174.1 mm wide, where as the 12.9-inch is 305.7mm tall and 220.6mm wide. Then there’s the 9.7-inch iPad at 240mm tall and 169.5mm wide.

One other tidbit worth noting is that both iPad Pro models feature a four speaker design, whereas the 9.7-inch model features a standard dual speaker system. This means you get a much more powerful sound from the iPad Pros than the budget model.

This means that you get nearly an inch more screen real estate with the iPad Pro, yet you gain just 10mm in height and 5mm in width compared to the 9.7-inch model.

Cameras

In terms of camera technology, the iPad Pros carry the clear lead here. Both models feature a 12MP rear camera with a host of features:

ƒ/1.8 aperture

Digital zoom up to 5x

Optical image stabilization

Six‑element lens

Quad-LED True Tone flash

Panorama (up to 63 megapixels)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

Backside illumination sensor

Hybrid IR filter

Autofocus with Focus Pixels

Tap to focus with Focus Pixels

Live Photos with stabilization

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Improved local tone mapping

Body and face detection

Exposure control

Noise reduction

Auto HDR for photos

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Timer mode

Photo geotagging

You also get 4K video recording, slow-mo support, time-lapse capabilities, and more:

4K video recording at 30 fps

1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps

720p HD video recording at 30 fps

Optical image stabilization for video

Optical zoom at 2x

Quad-LED True Tone flash

Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps and 720p at 240 fps

Time‑lapse video with stabilization

Cinematic video stabilization (1080p and 720p)

Continuous autofocus video

Body and face detection

Noise reduction

Take 8-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video

Playback zoom

Video geotagging

In terms of front camera tech, you get a FaceTime HD camera with 7MP photos, Live Photos, and more:

7-megapixel photos

1080p HD video recording

Retina Flash

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Auto HDR

Backside illumination sensor

Body and face detection

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Exposure control

Timer mode

Meanwhile, the $329 iPad features an 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front facing shooter. The budget device also misses out on some of the more advanced features.

Camera

8-megapixel camera

Live Photos

Autofocus

Panorama (up to 43 megapixels)

HDR for photos

Exposure control

Burst mode

Tap to focus

Timer mode

ƒ/2.4 aperture

Five-element lens

Hybrid IR ﬁlter

Backside illumination

Auto image stabilization

Face detection

Photo geotagging

Video Recording

1080p HD video recording (30 fps)

Slo‑mo (120 fps)

Time-lapse video with stabilization

Video image stabilization

Face detection

3x video zoom

Video geotagging

FaceTime HD Camera

1.2-megapixel photos

Live Photos

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Retina Flash

720p HD video recording

Backside illumination

HDR for photos and videos

Face detection

Burst mode

Exposure control

Timer mode

Storage + Color

The 9.7-inch iPad is available in just two tiers: 32GB and 128GB. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro models are available in 64GB, 256GB, and for the first time ever, 512GB.

For color, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, gold, space gray, and rose gold. The 12.9-inch model is available in silver, gold, and space gray. The 9.7-inch iPad is available in the same silver, gold, and space gray. The moral of the story here is that if you want rose gold, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is your only option.

Price

Where the 9.7-inch iPad shines, however, is its price. The device starts at just $329 for the 32GB model and increases to $429 for 128GB of space. For cellular connectivity, you’re looking at $459 for the 32GB model and $559 for the 128GB model.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649 for 64GB of storage and increases to $749 and $949 for 256GB and 512GB, respectively. For cellular connectivity it’s priced at $770 for 64GB, $879 for 256GB, and $949 for 512GB.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 for 32GB, $899 for 256GB, and $1099 for 512GB. For cellular connectivity, you’re looking at $929, $1,029, or $1,229.

Wrap up

As I have tried to make as clear as possible, the iPad Pro and iPad are targeted at two very different markets. The iPad Pro is meant for professionals and who will benefit from accessories such as the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. You also pay a considerable premium for faster performance, more advanced screen technology, and more storage.

Additionally, for the first time, both iPad Pro variants are equal in nearly every aspect. It really comes down to the screen size you think you’ll need and the cash you’re willing to drop.

Meanwhile, there’s the $329 iPad which is plain and ordinary, but it comes in at a great price point for an average user. It doesn’t have the latest and greatest processor and screen, but it will certainly get the job done.

What are your thoughts on Apple’s current iPad lineup? Which model strikes your interest? Let us know down in the comments.