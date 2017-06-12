Apple begins rolling out Swift Playgrounds 2 beta to developers

Apple has started sending developers access to the first beta version of Swift Playgrounds 2. The company originally announced the update at WWDC, but only opened TestFlight signups rather than releasing the first build. This evening, however, developers have started receiving Swift Playgrounds 2.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Apple says that Swift Playgrounds 2 includes new features and capabilities such as Swift 4 support, iOS 11 support, and more:

What’s new in Swift Playgrounds 2 beta Support for Swift 4 beta has been added

Swift 3.1 compatibility lets you run existing Swift code without modification

Swift Playgrounds 2 beta supports the iOS 11 beta SDK Note: Swift Playgrounds 2 beta users Swift 4 beta (900.0.42). Code written using other versions of Swift may not work in Swift Playgrounds 2 beta.

The release of Swift Playgrounds 2 follows the release of Swift Playgrounds 1.5. This version allows young developers to take control of robots, drones, and musical instruments.

If you’re a developer, you can start trying Swift Playgrounds 2 now via TestFlight.