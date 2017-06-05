Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 1.5, Xcode 9 & Swift Playgrounds 2 beta to developers

- Jun. 5th 2017 12:56 pm PT

WWDC 2017 Xcode Swift Playgrounds
Following today’s keynote, Apple has released the first betas for Xcode 9 and Swift Playgrounds 2. Today also marks the release of Swift Playgrounds 1.5 which will allow learning developers to take control of robots, drones, and musical instruments.

Xcode 9 brings in support for Apple’s newly announced iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Official release notes are not yet available, but will be see in the Developer Center soon.

The Swift Playgrounds 2 beta introduces support for Swift 4 and the iOS 11 SDK. Apple notes that also includes ARkit and access to the camera. Users who would like to download the new Swift Playgrounds 2 beta will need to request access to the TestFlight beta.

Swift Playgrounds 1.5 is available for download now for free from the iOS App Store. Xcode 9 beta download and requesting access to Swift Playgrounds 2 can be done from the Developer Center.

