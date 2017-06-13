Apple shares new trailer for upcoming Puff Daddy documentary ahead of release later this month

Apple today has shared a new trailer for its upcoming documentary based on Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy. The documentary, from Live Nation Productions, will be an Apple Music exclusive and will debut on June 25th…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” follows Puff Daddy for a three-week rehearsal period as he reunites with members of his Bad Boy Records label for a sold out show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The new trailer offers a quick 30-second look at the film and what transpires in it, including both documentary footage and interviews with Puff Daddy and others.

The documentary initially debuted at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and will make its way to Apple Music on June 25th. For everything else slated to come to Apple Music and Beats 1 this month, check out our full roundup here.

Watch the new trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” below:

“Everybody has felt like giving up. I just got up and started to fight.” –@diddy

Watch the movie on Apple Music 6/25. #CantStopWontStop pic.twitter.com/sC5HYTaahj — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 13, 2017

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!