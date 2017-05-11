What’s coming to Apple Music and Beats 1 in May/June 2017

With the flurry of Apple Music and Beats 1 content coming to the platforms every month, it can be difficult to keep up. With exclusives like Harry Styles’ documentary and Lars Ulrich’s new show, your potential favorites can be easily missed. With our new “What’s Coming” series, we hope to keep you on top of all the latest and upcoming exclusive releases.

We’re a third of the way into May and new films are still being announced for the month with even more coming in June. We’ll be sure to update the list here as new information is released, so be sure to bookmark this page. Let’s dive right in and see what you’ll be able to catch on Apple Music and Beats 1 starting in May and June 2017.

TBD

Starting off, there are quite a few exclusives that have yet to get confirmed release dates. Carpool Karaoke, originally slated this Spring, has now been delayed to “later this year.” The Planet of the Apps series, is still on for a Spring premiere, but with no more details than that.

Dr. Dre’s Vital Signs had been initially reported as Apple Music’s first produced original series. The 30-minute six-episode long series has been described as a “semi-autobiographical” drama following Dr. Dre’s life. News on the series’ release has been quiet over the past year, and no new information has surfaced.

A film that premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, and will soon be on Apple Music, is Clive Davis’ The Soundtrack of our Lives. Specific details on the release aren’t yet available. It’s safe to assume that with Apple acquiring the rights to the film, it will most likely focus on a digital release.

Last up is the potential of unreleased Prince footage coming to Apple Music. Rights to the footage are currently in discussion amongst other streaming services, so details are sparse.

Apple Music

George Stroumboulopoulos’ House of Strombo

Debuted: April 13th

Technically having debuted last month, House of Strombo will be a ten episode long series featuring live house-party concerts. The videos come directly from George Stroumboulopoulos’ home alongside interviews with each of the artists. The first episode is available now featuring A Tribe Called Red.

Harry Styles: Behind the Album

Release Date: May 15th

This exclusive documentary coming to Apple Music is a behind the scenes look at the former boyband member’s upcoming album, Sweet Creature. The debut solo album will be a proving ground for the artist to show that he can be more than a flash in the pan. As Harry Styles describes it, “I kind of wanted to see if I could write something that people liked, without knowing everything about me.”

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Release Date: June 25th

Image Credit: Tribeca Film Festival

Puff Daddy’s documentary saw its initial showing at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and will soon find its way onto Apple Music. The documentary follows Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy, as he reunites with members of his Bad Boy Records label. The group comes together in a three-week rehearsal period to get ready for a sold out show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

Kygo (documentary, title TBD)

Release Date: June TBD

Image Credit: Golden Hare Group

Kygo, Norweigan DJ and house music producer, is set to release his own Apple Music documentary. Sources have confirmed the film will debut sometime in June, but exact details are still unknown.

Beats 1

Debut: May 7th, 3 PM PT

Lars Ulrich, Metallica’s drummer, has gotten his own debut radio show starting on Beats 1 this month. The show, It’s Electric! will have a focus on new and obscure music discovery. According to Ulrich, he will be playing “lots of really cool music by mostly bands that you don’t know; a lot of bands I’ve just been introduced to. We don’t believe in boundaries, and we’re open to everything.”

For a complete lineup on Beats 1 shows, check out the official online schedule.