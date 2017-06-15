iPhone 7 & 7 Plus remain top-selling phones in U.S. as Samsung’s S8 sales disappoint

The latest Kantar data shows that the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus remained the top-selling phones in the USA for the three-month period ending in May, with a combined market share of 20.1%. Total iPhone share grew 5.8 points year-on-year to hit 36.5%.

Samsung didn’t fare so well, though there was also some mixed news for Apple …

Kantar said that ‘early indications’ suggested that Samsung’s flagship S8 and S8 Plus had reached a combined market share of 8.1%, which is lower than the 8.8% achieved by last year’s S7/S7 Plus.

There was mixed news for Apple in urban China: iPhone sales were up from the previous quarter, but down in the more meaningful year-on-year numbers.

In urban China, iOS share for the period ending in April dropped year-on-year to 16.2%, 3.8 percentage points lower than the same period a year ago. For Apple, this was another period of decline in China that began during the three months ending February 2016.

Apple saw a 1.1-point gain in sales across the five largest European markets of Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, reaching a 19.3% market share.

Earlier Kantar reports showed Apple’s market share growing in all but three countries, and underlined the importance of India as a growth market.

