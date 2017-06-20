Despite blatantly copying the iPhone 7 Plus design, OnePlus mocks Apple for ditching headphone jack

Earlier today, OnePlus officially announced its new OnePlus 5 flagship Android device. As we noted earlier this month, the device seemingly rips off the iPhone 7 in terms of design, but that didn’t stop the company from firing shots at Apple during the device’s unveil…

As noted by iPhoneAddict, OnePlus had some choice words for Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. OnePlus designer Diego Heinz says:

“On the bottom you’ll see that we ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack. The elegance of the overall design is instantly heightened. And who needs a headphone jack anyways? That’s why Bluetooth exists, right? Just kidding, of course the OnePlus 5 has a headphone jack.”

The Apple jabs didn’t stop there, however, as Heinz proceeded to display a Twitter poll showing that 88 percent of respondents “like headphone jacks.”

OnePlus certainly isn’t the first competing smartphone manufacturer to mock Apple’s decision to move away from the 3.5mm headphone jack. With the unveil of the Galaxy Note 7 last year, Samsung pointed out that the device featured a headphone jack, saying “You know what else it has… an audio jack. Just saying.” Samsung’s most recent Galaxy S8 also features a headphone jack.

OnePlus taking shots at Apple shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. In the grand scheme of things, the fact that the OnePlus 5 blatantly copies the iPhone 7 Plus is the bigger issue of the two.

At this point, it’s almost protocol that some devices will copy Apple’s designs. In 2015, HTC announced the One A9 with a design nearly identical to that of the iPhone 6 save for the camera location. Furthermore,, HP last year released the Core M EliteBook Folio with a design virtually identical to the 12-inch MacBook.

What do you think of OnePlus’ comments about headphone jacks? Are you missing yours with the iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus? Let us know down in the comments.