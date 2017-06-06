Comment: The OnePlus 5 looks like a blatant copy of the iPhone 7 Plus

Over on the Android side of the world, leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship have hit the web today. While they don’t unveil anything too crazy about the handset itself, we do get our first look at its design. Instead of keeping with its previous design language, the OnePlus 5 will most likely ship looking almost identical to the iPhone 7 Plus…

As almost everyone knows, Apple has been in court for years now over Samsung violating the company’s design patents for the iPhone. While many argued that it was inevitable that these two companies would eventually create devices that resembled one another’s, the newly leaked renders of the OnePlus 5 look like a complete iPhone 7 Plus clone.

When I say that the OnePlus 5 looks like a blatant copy, I don’t mean that it just resembles the iPhone 7 Plus. As you can see in the above comparison photo, the OnePlus 5 features a dual-camera setup located on the upper left side of the phone’s back, a similar lineup of the device’s microphone and flash, antenna bands that wrap around the top and bottom of the handset, and a similar placement of the company’s logo.

The only real difference between the two smartphones is the placement of the home and volume buttons. While the iPhone has the power button on the right side and the volume buttons on the left, the OnePlus has its on the opposite sides. Both phones do offer a mute switch of sorts which can be found on the left side of the devices.

Obviously, these are leaked renders of the OnePlus 5 but we are pretty confident that this is the device’s final design. Apple has yet to publically state anything about the striking similarity between the iPhone 7 Plus and the OnePlus 5 and most likely won’t until the handset is unveiled on June 20th.

This isn’t the first time that a company has released a product that looked familiar to something from Apple. Back in 2015, HTC announced the One A9 which looked identical to the iPhone 6 except that its camera bump was placed in the middle of the phone instead of on the side. And last year, HP released the Core M EliteBook Folio that looked identical to the 12-inch Macbook.

We will just have to wait to see if Apple does send OnePlus a cease and desist letter for copying its iPhone’s design.