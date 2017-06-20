New Philips Hue E12 ‘candle’ bulb now available for pre-order in the US

Back in March, Philips revealed that it was expanding its Hue lineup of Bulbs with a new E14 candle light offering in Europe. Today, the company announced in an email that it is bringing a new E12 candle light size to the United States and that the bulb is available for pre-order today…

The E12 candle light bulb is made to fit smaller, decorative lamps with that size of a socket. The bulb is currently only available in White Ambience, but Philips says that it will expand it to color soon (via MacRumors). The E12 candelabra bulb is 40W, offering 570 lumens and support for dimming.

Add a Philips Hue white ambiance candle to your Philips Hue system and set your ambiance with relaxing warm white to cool bright daylight. Connect it to the Philips Hue bridge or dimmer switch and control it your way. Twist a Philips Hue candle in your bedside table lamp and it will help you to get out of bed the way you like it. Start your day smoothly with a warm sunrise. The gradually increasing brightness gives you the feeling you are waking up from natural light – rather than the rude awakening of an alarm. In the evening relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and fall asleep more comfortably at night.

The Philips Hue E12 candle bulb is available for pre-order now on the Philips website for $29.95. It can be paired to an existing Hue Bridge and supports Apple’s HomeKit platform.