The best battery cases for iPhone

Chances are good that you depend on your iPhone for a wide variety of uses, and for good reason, the device is a jack of all trades. But as iPhone functionality continues to grow, it’s easier and easier to drain your battery. Let’s take a look at some of the best battery cases available for iPhone.

While there are a variety of ways to keep an extra charge with you, a battery case or charging case provides a simple, convenient solution to make sure your device stays topped up along with some protection. You can also add wireless charging to your iPhone with battery cases from mophie.

While the most well-known battery cases by mophie or Apple usually cost around $75-$100, you can pick up a solid MFi (Made for iPhone) certified option for around $40. Also, if you happen to be in the market for a battery case for an iPhone 6s/Plus or older, you can even pick up mophie cases from $20-$30.

Anker Battery Cases

Anker makes some of the most affordable, highest rated accessories on the market. Anker has three different battery cases for iPhone that are all MFi certified and priced between $40-$56. Based on your preferences each model has different advantages.

Pros:

Unique design makes it compatible with iPhone 6/6s/7

Lightning port and speakers are uncovered when not charging iPhone

MFi

Price/18-month warranty

Cons:

2200 mAh battery capacity is solid, but doesn’t provide full charge for iPhone 7

Battery case charges via micro-USB

Lightning connector from case to iPhone is a bit clunky

Not available for 6/7 Plus

Pros:

Big 2850 mAh capacity, Anker says 120%, but probably more like 130-140%

Slim .23-inch design

MFi

Price/18-month warranty

Includes headphone adapter

LED battery indicator on rear

Cons:

Plastic body

charges via micro-USB

requires headphone adapter for some headphones (included)

Not available for 6/7 Plus

Check out our full review of the Ultra Slim Battery Case.

Pros:

Big 2750 mAh capacity (Anker says 95% power, but the iPhone 7’s battery is only 1960 mAh)

Design similar to Apple’s Smart battery Case including soft, grippy silicone exterior

Price/18-month warranty

Makes speakers front facing instead of downward facing

LED battery indicator on rear

Cons:

Battery bump

Charges via micro-USB

Not available for 6/7 Plus

Apple’s Smart Battery Case

Apple started offering its battery case at the end of 2015 with the iPhone 6s. Priced at $99 (but often found a bit cheaper on Amazon) it’s the most expensive of the options out there, but it has some benefits.

Pros:

A Lightning cable charges both the case and your phone (most competitors use micro-USB) and you can continue using most Lightning accessories without removing the case.

The battery case percentage is shown in Notification Center and the Lock Screen

About as slim as battery cases come

Makes speaker(s) front facing instead of downward facing

Nice grippy silicone exterior, soft microfiber interior

Cons:

Battery bump

Price

Not available for 6s Plus or 7 Plus

Apple’s Smart Battery Case for the 6s features a 1877 mAh capacity while the newer model for iPhone 7 was bumped up to 2365 mAh. This means you’ll get a about 120% charge for the iPhone 7 and a bit over a full charge for a 6s.

Check out our review of Apple’s Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7.

mophie juice pack cases

When looking at mophie battery cases for the newest iPhones they’re usually priced closer to Apple’s Smart Battery Case. However, if you need a battery case for an older iPhone you can pick up from this name brand for a fraction of the cost.

Pros:

Makes models for 6/7 Plus

Some models include wireless charging functionality

Some models feature a more rubberized, shock-resistant material

Makes speaker(s) front facing instead of downward facing

Variety of models means its easier to find the right balance of price/features

Variety of accessories that work with mophie line

Cons:

Most models charge via micro-USB

More affordable models for older iPhones are plastic (with satin finish)

Possibly price

Depending on the model and what features are including mophie’s line of juice pack cases offer a variety of battery capacities, but most will give at least 80% charge.

Check out our review of the mophie juice pack wireless.

Other options

There are plenty of other choices when it comes to iPhone battery cases, but most of them don’t go below the $30-$40 range. All things considered, when you can get solid option from Anker or mophie for close to the same price, there are not a lot of reasons to go with an unknown brand.

