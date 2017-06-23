9to5Rewards: Nomad Goods Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C Portable Battery [Giveaway]

This week, we’ve partnered with Nomad Goods to give away one of its Powerpack 9000mAh USB-C batteries to one lucky reader. Head below to find out how you can win.

It’s always a good idea to have an extra battery pack in your luggage or messenger bag. Nomad goes above and beyond the usual offerings with its $120 9000mAh Powerpack. Extra features like USB-C charging, a military-grade drop-resistant design, and built-in Tile support for locating it over Bluetooth, make it stand out from the competition.

An ultra rugged, compact 9,000mAh backup battery with integrated Bluetooth tracking, located with Tile. It’s fully loaded with fast charging, USB C & USB A ports, military-grade drop-resistance, and ambient-light sensing technology. Designed to keep you powered on extended expeditions.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winner of our Olloclip Active Lens for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus is Jim Krenz.

