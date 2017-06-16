9to5Rewards: Olloclip Active Lens for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Wellbots, a US-based online retailer that specializes in smart products like drones, robots, wearables, home automation devices, connected toys and more.

The company has the Olloclip Active Lens for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (pictured above and below) to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

Measuring in at just 1″ x 2.25″ x 1.7″, the Olloclip Active Lens comes with two easily interchangeable lenses including an Ultra-Wide and Telephoto, and it works with both the rear and front-facing cameras on your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

The Ultra-Wide Lens is perfect for increasing the amount of surroundings you are able to capture in your photos. The Telephoto Lens has the powerful ability to 2x Zoom and selectively focus on your images to make them stand out from their surroundings. Together these two lenses enhance the ability of your iPhone’s built-in camera and together create a complementary lens system. Switching between the Telephoto and Ultra-Wide Lens is straight-forward, easy and convenient.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winner of our Koogeek Smart Socket with HomeKit is Spencer Wilson from Washington.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the U.S.

How to enter?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways: