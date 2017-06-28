myChevrolet iPhone app adds Apple Watch support, ‘Energy Awareness’ for Bolt EV, Touch ID & more

The myChevrolet app for iPhone gets a big update today that brings a handful of new features to drivers with supported vehicles, including a new ‘Energy Awareness’ feature for Bolt EV owners and support for Apple Watch.

With the new Apple Watch support, OnStar customers will now be able to use the device to initiate remote commands for things like locks, remote engine start and stop, and horn and lights (as pictured below). And subscribers will also be able to use Apple Watch to get walking, driving or transit directions back to the location of their parked vehicle (this feature appears limited to U.S. users).

Also for OnStar users, the iPhone’s OnStar PIN, and the new app will now allow you to adjust alert preferences for things like Wi-Fi Data Usage Alerts, your vehicle’s OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics Email, or Theft Alert Notifications.

For Chevy Bolt EV drivers, there is also a new ‘Energy Awareness’ feature for monitoring energy usage in the new version of the iPhone app.

Additionally, the updated myChevrolet app now has 3D Touch for supported devices, allowing quick access to Remote Commands with a long-press of the app’s Home screen icon.

The updated myChevrolet app, version 3.7.0, is available on the App Store now.

What’s New in Version 3.7.0 We update our app regularly to add new features and improve performance. We’ve added the following features in this release: • Touch ID support has now been added to augment the OnStar PIN • 3D Touch support has been added for users with access to Remote Commands • Apple Watch support has been added for OnStar customers with access to Remote Commands • Use Apple Watch to obtain walking, driving, or transit directions to your vehicle’s Parked Location (for subscribed users) • Set preferences for delivery of key OnStar alerts – including Wi-Fi® Data Usage Alerts, your vehicle’s OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics Email, or Theft Alert Notifications (found in App Settings) • Energy Awareness feature addition for Bolt EV customers • General bug fixes and performance improvements

