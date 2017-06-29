Apple shares short film ‘Détour’ shot entirely on an iPhone [Videos]

On its French YouTube channel this evening, Apple has shared a short film from French director Michel Gondry. The film, entitled “Détour,” was shot completely on an iPhone and was funded by Apple. The film clocks in at 11-minutes long and follows a short story…

Here is how Apple describes the premise of Détour:

Discover Détour, a film by Michel Gondry shot on iPhone. Follow the adventures of a small tricycle as it sets off along the French roads in search of its young owner.

In addition to the 11-minute film itself, Apple has also shared six additional tutorial videos that offer a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Détour, while also offering iPhone users some basic tips on things such as slow-motion vide, night shooting, time-lapse, and more.

While the film is already available on its YouTube channel, Apple also plans to screen Détour at its Marché Saint-Germain retail store in Paris tomorrow, June 30th. The film’s creator, Michael Gondry, will also be there to answer questions and talk about the film’s inception.

Watch the Détour film below, as well as the accompanying tutorial videos.