Jay Z’s ‘4:44’ coming to Apple Music this week following Tidal exclusivity

Jay Z last week released his new album 4:44, a Tidal exclusive where the rapper fires shots at Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine. Now, however, it appears that the album will become available on Apple Music and iTunes after all…

According to a new report from Billboard, 4:44 will be made available on Apple Music and iTunes next week, just one week after its launch on Tidal. The album will most likely go live on the additional services this Friday, July 7th.

A source confirmed that 4:44 will be added to Apple Music/iTunes next week after its one-week exclusivity window on Tidal; the songs also streamed on 160 iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. after 4:44‘s release and they will air until midnight on July 1 on the network’s Urban and Rhythmic formats.

It was reported last year that Apple was in talks to acquire Jay Z’s Tidal streaming service, but no deal was reached. The rapper seemingly fires shots at Iovine on his new album.

From the track called “Smile” per lyric annotation site Genius:

F*** a slice of the apple pie, want my own cake Chargin’ my own fate Respect Jimmy Iovine But he gotta respect the Elohim as a whole new regime

Jay Z also goes on to reference exclusive music being lifted off Tidal specifically. For a short period, Jay Z’s music catalog disappeared from competing services including Apple Music.

Nevertheless, Jay Z fans can rejoice and listen to 4:44 on Apple Music next week.