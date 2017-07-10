Waze for iOS adds Voice Recorder feature for custom turn-by-turn directions

The Google-owned ‘Waze’ navigation app for iOS today gets an update that introduces a new Voice Recorder feature previously only available to Android users.

The feature allows users to record their own voice prompts that can be used, for example, as turn-by-turn directions while navigating:

Waze, the free, real-time crowdsourced traffic and navigation app, has provided custom voice prompts that have thrilled and delighted Wazers on their daily drives for years. Now, Waze is happy to announce the new Voice Recorder feature, which lets you record all your voice prompts any way you like. Add some character, pizazz, some je ne sais quoi – channel your most commanding or playful mood and let your voice guide the way.

The feature will also allow Waze users to share the voice prompt recordings with friends, family and others that might want to use them with a download link that can be shared via text message or anywhere else.

The voice recorder functionality is certainly a differentiator for Waze versus other navigation apps, and the company has in the past offered its own celebrity recorded voices that users can download and enable within the app.

Waze noted today that it will expand that effort in the near future through collaborations with select YouTube Creators that will record voice packs for distribution through the app.

The new voice recorder feature can be enabled by going to Settings > Sound & Voice in the latest version of the app. More info on how it works on the company’s website here.

The new Waze for iOS app, version 4.26, is available on the App Store now.

What’s New in Version 4.26 You’re one of 85 million Wazers outsmarting traffic with real-time updates. See what’s new: – There’s a brand new Waze voice… and it’s yours! Record your own voice directions to guide you on the road – Easily share your voice directions with friends and family – Minor bug fixes and improvements

