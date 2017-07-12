9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad mini 4 128GB $320, Jaybird Freedom Earbuds $80, Linksys Mesh Router $280, more

- Jul. 12th 2017 9:29 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back in Space Gray and Gold at $320 shipped (Reg. $399)

Jaybird Freedom Wireless Sport Earphones now $80 shipped (Reg. $115+)

Amazon has 25% off Audio-Technica headphones, mics & more from $52

Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network 2-pack for $280 (Reg. $350)

Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro in multiple configurations now $125 off, starting at $475

Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389

App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)

Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50

Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]

Hands-on w/ iClever’s Lightning-enabled 15,000mAh Battery Pack

9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI: $579 shipped (Reg. $800)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now

Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens

The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability

