9to5Toys Lunch Break: iPad mini 4 128GB $320, Jaybird Freedom Earbuds $80, Linksys Mesh Router $280, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB is back in Space Gray and Gold at $320 shipped (Reg. $399)
Jaybird Freedom Wireless Sport Earphones now $80 shipped (Reg. $115+)
Amazon has 25% off Audio-Technica headphones, mics & more from $52
Linksys Velop 802.11ac Wi-Fi Mesh Network 2-pack for $280 (Reg. $350)
Apple 9.7″ iPad Pro in multiple configurations now $125 off, starting at $475
Apple 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB on sale from $289, 128GB $389
App Store Free App of the Week: Ridge Racer Slipstream free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Table Tennis Touch on iOS now back down to $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards on iOS now available for free (Reg. $1)
- Learn how to tie Knots in 3D on your iOS device for free (Reg. $2)
- Sorcery! interactive adventure on iOS now free for the very first time (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy Tactics War of the Lions for iOS now 50% off from $6 (Reg. $15)
Review: Nomad’s new Sport Apple Watch Strap blends bright colors and style for $50
Hands-on: StarTech’s desktop SATA dock for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives [Video]
Hands-on w/ iClever’s Lightning-enabled 15,000mAh Battery Pack
9to5Rewards: WD My Passport SSD 1TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI: $579 shipped (Reg. $800)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Shadowmatic, Virtua Tennis, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: BioShock Collection and XCOM 2 for $20 ea, more
- QNAP’s 4-Bay NAS with AirPlay and Chromecast support drops to $219
- Daily Deals: CyberPower 650VA Battery Back-Up $50, more
- Did you buy a new Kindle Paperwhite on Prime Day? Grab this folio case for $8.50
- HD Movie Rentals for $0.10 at VUDU: Lord of War, Edge of Tomorrow, more
- Seagate’s 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is perfect for Time Machine at $90
- Sharkk Beast 45W Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer $60, more
- Intex Inflatable Kayak Set + Aluminum Oars & Air Pump drops to just $50 shipped
- Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush now $30 shipped on Amazon
- Nextbit Robin 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $110 (Orig. $300)
- Ralph Lauren takes up to 50% select styles: polos, shorts, shoes and more!
- Amazon’s $15 Household Essentials Sample Box includes a $15 credit
- Apple’s Back to School event: free Beats with eligible Mac or iPad Pro purchase
- Misto Brushed Aluminum Olive Oil Sprayer now just $6 Prime shipped
- Audio: A-Audio Legacy NC Headphones $80, Freshebuds Bluetooth Earbuds $30, more
- Master Your Camera w/ 8 Premium Courses for Photoshop, more: $34
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sony announces the Limited Edition PlayStation 4 Pro Destiny 2 bundle, pre-order now
Teach your toddler how to code with this new robot that works without screens
The Super 73 Scout & Rose. Ave eBikes pair rugged style with affordability
- Take a look at this custom-made The Last of Us LEGO build
- The new Kodama Obsidian 3D printer starts at under $100, pre-order now
- Spider-Man: Homecoming-themed gear to get you hyped for the film
- Vintage Electric’s Café eBike flaunts 1950’s style with modern-day tech
- Latch makes the outside lock on your smart home just as intelligent as the inside
- Sony brings PS4 titles to its on-demand PS Now service: God of War, WWE, more [Deal]
- Seedo’s at-home hydroponic lab is packed with sensors and features for easy harvesting
- Your Nintendo Switch becomes truly portable w/ the SFANS dock
- AOC and F. A. Porsche team up on the “world’s thinnest IPS panel” monitors
- Alibaba launches new Tmall Genie digital assistant and smart speaker
- Daft Punk’s Roland 909 drum machine just sold for an exorbitant amount of money
- You must see this hand-made Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch [Video]
- PowerPlant has USB-A/C ports and can even power your TV away from home
- GeoOrbital Wheel’s futuristic design takes your bike electric in 60 seconds
- Baserock could be a music lover’s ultimate daypack with its integrated bass
- Namco Museum with Pac-Mac VS. coming to Nintendo Switch in July [Video]
- StarCraft is getting remastered for Mac/PC in full 4K, coming in August
- Watch as LEGO Master Builders construct a 9-foot tall Statue of Liberty [Video
- A guide to packing the perfect picnic for your friends and family to enjoy