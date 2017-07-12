Apple releases iOS 11 public beta 2 for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the second iOS 11 public beta for the iPhone and iPad. As has been the case with previous public beta releases, this allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS with new features for free.

When it comes to stability and app compatibility, the same warnings apply to any pre-release software: apps might crash, battery life may be sub-optimal, and performance may be sluggish.

If you’re still tempted to try the iOS 11 public beta, Check out our guide for how to install the iOS 11 public beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. For additional iOS 11 info, check out our continuing coverage.

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 11 so far, be sure to have a look at our hands-on video walkthroughs below:

