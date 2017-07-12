Street Fighter IV Champion Edition releases today for iOS with limited-time pricing

Capcom has now officially released Street Fighter IV Champion Edition for iOS. After some minor delays, the game is now available in the App Store for purchase with a solid roster of characters and classic Street Fighter gameplay.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Featuring both solo and multiplayer modes, the iOS version will include 25 playable characters including 3 new fighters to this version of the game (Poison, Ibuki, and Dudley) and 6 more after that by way of free updates.

By the sounds of it, anyone familiar with the series will be able to jump right into Street Fighter IV Champion Edition for iOS with no problems. Capcom has included full MFI-controller support for both single and multiplayer (although they won’t work in the menus).

It is highly recommended to be running a system updated to iOS 10.0 or higher, according to Capcom, and it looks like everything from iPhone 5s or newer should do the trick.

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition is available in the App Store right now for “a limited-time sale price” of $4.99.